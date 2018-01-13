Police in New York City are looking for a man who threatened a grocery store clerk with a gun and then ran off with bag of Cheetos, according to local media.

The incident happened at a bodega located on Rockaway Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn late last month, according to NBC 4.

The alleged suspect walked into the store and handed over a $50 bill to pay for the items. However, the clerk refused to accept the money, telling him it was a fake bill. That’s when the man police are looking for allegedly took out a black firearm and threatened the bodega clerk. The suspect allegedly told the store clerk: “Try and do something and I’ll blow your head off!”

The alleged robber then took a bag of Cheetos from the counter and ran from the bodega. Police said there were no reported injuries.

Officials released a surveillance video showing the man they are looking for, shared by local media.

Police said the alleged suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a black hooded sweatshirt, according to PIX11. Officials said the man is in his mid-20s, six feet tall, weighing about 180 pounds, brown eyes, a close-cut black hair and a beard.

Police are asking for the public for any information regarding the incident.

Officials are urging people who saw anything to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.