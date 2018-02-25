Chris Pratt and his son Jack share a love for action and motorsport.

The “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” star recently bonded with 5-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, at the Monster Jam celebrity event on Saturday, Feb. 24, People reported. The father and son duo were all smiles as they watched the motorsport event, which was held at Anaheim’s Angel Stadium in California.

Pratt was not the only celebrity who came to enjoy the action-packed event. Also present were Drew Lachey and his 7-year-old son Camden John, as well as Josh Duhamel and his 4-year-old son Axl Jack. They were joined by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and Hank Baskett with their son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3.

Photo: Getty Images/Ari Perilstein

Meanwhile, Pratt also spent some quality time with his only child at his farm in January. On Instagram, the “Avengers: Infinity War” star shared a sweet video of him and Jack feeding their sheep, with Pratt making sure to encourage his son.

In his caption, Pratt said that he wanted to “entice” his followers to “breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man-made and give it a good look.”

Pratt has been showing fans his new “passion” after taking a break from social media following his split from Faris. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor said in a previous Instagram post that he and his son share a love for “farm life” and that he wants to grow old in the country.

“I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife and Jack loves it! You’ll know where to sprinkle my ashes. I’ll tell you that,” he wrote.

Jack, however, isn’t just bonding with his dad, he also spends a lot of quality time with his mom. In January, the 41-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that their son wanted to be a camp chef and shared a sweet snap of Jack baking a treat in the kitchen. Check out the adorable post below!