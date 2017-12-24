Every year, Dec. 24 is celebrated as Christmas Eve. This day marks the culmination of the Advent period before Christmas, which starts on the fourth Sunday before this day.

Dec. 24 also marks the beginning of the holiday season, which leads up to the end of the year festivities. For many, it is a day to remember the events of Jesus' birth. Traditionally, the midnight mass marks the end of advent period and Christmas Eve, and marks the beginning of Christmas Day.

Here are some words of wisdom to bring happiness and cheer during the holidays. These inspirational quotes, compiled from Wise Old Sayings and Goodreads will surely bring alive the magic of Christmas.