Christmas Eve is a busy time for some, but for others, it’s a day to relax and watch TV. Luckily, there are plenty of Christmas movies and TV specials to watch on Dec. 24.

Marathons are always big on the holidays. The first three “Home Alone” movies will air back-to-back on Encore all day long on Christmas Eve. Meanwhile, CMT will kick off their “Love Actually” movie loop at noon. TBS and TNT will start their annual marathon of “A Christmas Story” at 8 p.m.

However, other classic movies, like “Miracle on 34th Street” and “It’s A Wonderful Life,” will only air once on Christmas Eve. Schedule your DVR wisely.

Check out the 2017 Christmas Eve TV schedule below (All times are EST):

7:30 a.m.

“Prancer” on AMC

“The Santa Clause 2” on Starz

8 a.m.

“Christmas List” on Hallmark

“Home Alone” on Encore

Photo: 20th Century Fox

8:35 a.m.

“Bad Santa” on Comedy Central

9 a.m.

“A Firehouse Christmas” on ION

“Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish” on Freeform

9:46 a.m.

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” on Encore

10 a.m.

“Santa Claus: The Movie” on AMC

“It Happened on 5th Avenue” on TCM

11 a.m.

“The Ultimate Christmas Present” on Disney

“Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” on Freeform

11:49 a.m.

“Home Alone 3” on Encore

12 p.m.

“Love Actually” on CMT

“Christmas Cookies” on Hallmark

“My Christmas Prince” (Director’s Cut) on Lifetime

“Albert: A Small Tree With A Big Dream” on Nickelodeon

Photo: Universal Pictures

12:10 p.m.

“A Christmas Carol” on Freeform

12:30 p.m.

“Miracle on 34th Street” on AMC

“Black Nativity” on BET

“Just Friends” on E!

1 p.m.

“A Husband for Christmas” on ION

1:34 p.m.

“Home Alone” on Encore

2 p.m.

“Christmas Getaway” on Hallmark

“Love at the Christmas Table” on Lifetime

2:15 p.m.

“The Polar Express” on Freeform

“Holiday Affair” on TCM

Photo: Warner Bros.

3 p.m.

“Love Actually” on CMT

“Christmas With the Kranks” on FX

3:20 p.m.

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” on Encore

4 p.m.

“Christmas in Connecticut” on TCM

“My Christmas Dream” on Hallmark

“On Strike for Christmas” on Lifetime

“SpongeBob SquarePants: It’s a SpongeBob Christmas!” on Nickelodeon

“Surviving Christmas” on WGN America

4:30 p.m.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Freeform

“Tiny Christmas” on Nickelodeon

5 p.m.

“The Santa Clause 2” on FX

“A Prince for Christmas” on ION

5:15 p.m.

“Frozen” on Disney

Photo: Disney

5:23 p.m.

“Home Alone 3” on Encore

5:30 p.m.

“Ernest Saves Christmas” on AMC

6 p.m.

“Love Actually” on CMT

“Phineas and Ferb Christmas Vacation” on Disney XD

“A December Bride” on Hallmark

“All About Christmas Eve” on Lifetime

“Meet Me in St. Louis” on TCM

6:35 p.m.

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas” on Freeform

Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Studios

6:45 p.m.

“Phineas and Ferb: S’Winter” on Disney XD

7 p.m.

“Dreamworks Trolls Holiday” on NBC

“A Christmas Kiss” on ION

“Home Alone” on Encore

“Toy Story That Time Forgot” on Disney XD

“The Santa Clause 2” on FX

7:30 p.m.

“How Murray Saved Christmas” on NBC

“A Christmas Carol” on AMC

8 p.m.

“It’s A Wonderful Life” on NBC

“Die Hard” on Cinemax

“Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special” on Disney XD

“Switched For Christmas” on Hallmark

“The Night Before” on FXX

“The Holiday” on Lifetime

“A Christmas Story” on TBS

“A Christmas Story” on TNT

8:30 p.m.

“Milo Murphy's Law: A Christmas Peril” on Disney XD

9 p.m.

“A Christmas Kill II” on ION

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas” on BET

“Love Actually” on CMT

“The Santa Clause 2” on FX

“Office Christmas Party” on Showtime

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” on Encore

9:15 p.m.

“Elf” on Freeform

Photo: Warner Bros.

9:30 p.m.

“Finding Santa” on Hallmark

10 p.m.

“Scrooged” on AMC

“Bizaardvark: A Killer Robot Christmas” on Disney

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Twas the Night Before Christmas” on Nickelodeon

“The Bells of St. Mary’s” on TCM

“A Christmas Story” on TBS

“A Christmas Story” on TNT

10:30 p.m.

“Bizaardvark: Agh, Humbug” on Disney

“Krampus” on HBO2

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Christmas Show” on Nickelodeon

10:45 p.m.

“Serendipity” on HBO Signature

11 p.m.

“Merry Kissmas” on Ion

“The Santa Clause 2” on FX

“The Ultimate Christmas Present” on Disney XD

“A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas” on MTV

“Home Alone 3” on Encore

“Surviving Christmas” on WGN America

11:30 p.m.

“Bad Santa” on Comedy Central

“The Santa Clause on Freeform