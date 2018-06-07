Legendry English actor, singer and author, Christopher Lee, died June 7, 2015, in Chelsea, London, at the age of 93. He appeared in more than 200 films and was best known for playing Count Dracula in his Hammer Horror days.

Having appeared in 244 film and TV movies till 2007, Lee entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for most screen credits. He went on to do 14 more movies after that.

“He was the last of his kind – a true legend – who I'm fortunate to have called a friend,” said director, Tim Burton, who had five collaborations with the legend, reported the Telegraph.

Photo: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Here are a few quotes by the star on his third death anniversary from Hollywood reporter, AZ quotes and Brainy quote.

1. “We don’t always get the kind of work we want, but we always have a choice of whether to do it with good grace or not.”

2. “I think that — apart from the fields of science and medicine — we live in an age of decline. Look at the world. There is decline in morals, ideals, manners, respect, truthfulness: just about everything, in fact.”

3. “Making films has never just been a job to me, it is my life. I have some interests outside of acting — I sing and I’ve written books, for instance — but acting is what keeps me going, it’s what I do, it gives life purpose.”

4. “I don't play long parts. They must be short parts, but they've got to be parts that mean something, that matter, where people will notice when I'm on the screen, and people will remember the character after they've seen the film.”

5. “Acting is like a snowstorm or perhaps a large empty vacuum. I'm not deluded by the fact that I'm getting all these offers for work, I'm very happy about it, but I know also that there is the other side and who knows, next year, they may not offer me anything. You never know.”

6. “Films are now made by accountants. They pick a pretty young female or male face out of the air and give them a part - not because they think that person is right for it or is ready for it, but because they think that person will make them money.”

7. “What’s really important for me is, as an old man, I’m known by my own generation and the next generation know me, too.”

8. “There is a dark side in all of us. And for us 'bad' people, the bad side dominates. I think there is a great sadness in villains, and I have tried to put that across. We cannot stop ourselves doing what we are doing.”

9. “I was always fascinated by fairy stories, fantasy, you know, demons, necromancers, gods and goddesses, everything that is out of our kin and out of our everyday world. I was always interested in enchantment and magicians and still am.”

10. “We don't live in a particularly attractive world. I don't really remember, except as a small boy, anything but a pretty grim world.”