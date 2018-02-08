The Cleveland Cavaliers completely overhauled their roster Thursday afternoon by making multiple deals hours before the trade deadline. The organization sent away six players and a protected first-round pick in exchange for four players and a protected second-round selection.

Just about all of the big names that Cleveland brought in last offseason to be part of LeBron James’ supporting cast are gone. Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose are headed elsewhere. Replacing them are Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., George Hill and Rodney Hood.

Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye were also dealt by the Cavs.

It all started around noon EST when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and Cleveland’s first-round pick were headed to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Clarkson and Nance. L.A. had been hoping to deal Clarkson in order to clear cap space to pursue free agents in the summer, and it had become clear that the relationship between Thomas and the Cavaliers wasn’t working out.

Thomas came to Cleveland along with Jae Crowder and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick in exchange for Kyrie Irving last summer. There was speculation that maybe the Cavs would trade that selection before the deadline, but it’s the only part of the deal that Cleveland has decided to keep.

Wojnarowski has reported that Cleveland agreed to send Crowder and Rose in a three-team deal to the Utah Jazz. The Sacramento Kings receive Joe Johnson, Iman Shumpert and a 2020 second-round draft pick in the trade, while Hood and Hill go to the Cavs.

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

It wasn’t shocking to hear that Hill would be going to Cleveland. There were rumors a couple of weeks ago that the Kings would send the point guard to the Cavs in exchange for Frye and Shumpert, though a deal was never made.

Hill is averaging 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in a down year for Sacramento. He signed a three-year, $57 million contract in the offseason.

Hood, on the other hand, is having a career year, averaging 16.8 points while shooting 38.9 percent from three-point range with Houston. Hood is in the last year of his rookie contract, set to become a restricted free agent in the summer.

With the team adding younger guards, Wade’s role with the team would’ve been diminished had he stayed in Cleveland. That’s why the Cavs sent Wade back to the Heat in exchange for a heavily protected second-round pick.

The trades leave Cleveland with two open roster spots. One of those spots is expected to be filled by Kendrick Perkins, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith, Jeff Green, Kyle Korver, Cedi Osman, and Jose Calderon remain on Cleveland’s roster. Ante Zizic, London Perrantes, and John Holland are staying in Cleveland, as well.

Kevin Love is still with the team, though he’ll miss a few more weeks with a broken hand.