When massive crowds gather for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California next month, they should expect an increased level of security. TMZ reported Wednesday that police are preparing for the worst at the massive music festival with a star-studded lineup.

The enhanced security did not come in the wake of a specific, targeted threat, but rather seemingly in response to the increased fear of mass shootings in recent months. An outdoor music festival in Las Vegas was hit by gunman Stephen Paddock in October, leaving dozens dead. It was the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

In order to prevent and manage such an attack at Coachella, security has been beefed up by the addition of surveillance drones and medical equipment, like tourniquets. The drones will watch over the festival to make sure nothing out of sorts is going on, while the medical equipment will be there to help anyone who is injured in a hypothetical attack.

Heavy security at Coachella and similar events is not new, with police and medical personnel always on hand alongside security contractors. Hundreds of attendees are arrested each year, but mostly for drug or alcohol-related offenses. That number pales in comparison to the daily attendance at Coachella, which peaked at 125,000 people last year.

Security officials have been talking about potentially bolstering efforts at Coachella and similar events since the Vegas shooting, the Desert Sun reported last fall. The Indio, California, festival starts April 13 and runs over two weekends, ending April 22. The lineup includes the likes of Beyoncé, Cardi B, Jamiroquai and more.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella