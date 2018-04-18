A Canadian woman on Wednesday was sentenced to prison in Australia after she was convicted of trying to import millions of dollars worth of drugs on an Australian-bound luxury cruise ship.

Melina Robarge, known as the "Cocaine Babe," received eight years in prison for attempting to smuggle $21 million worth of cocaine into Australia, the Washington Post reported.

The sentence consists of a mandatory minimum of four years and nine months before she likely faces deportation back to Canada, according to the Associated Press.

Robarge, 24, pleaded guilty to trying to smuggle 95 kilos (209 pounds) of cocaine on the ship past the Sydney Harbor during her 2016 trip to the country, which she posted on social media with an accomplice. Authorities have described the incident as Australia's largest drug seizure on a commercial plane or boat.

Police, with the help of a K9 unit, discovered the cocaine in Robarge's cabin on Aug. 28, 2016, when the ship docked in Sydney.

Accused Canadian drug smugglers show off luxury cruise holiday before arrest in Sydney. https://t.co/RnUoDoFaA8 pic.twitter.com/bqBzUTNwEW — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 31, 2016

New South Wales District Court Judge Kate Traill pointed out during Wednesday’s hearing that Robarge seemed remorseful and that she had "a good chance of rehabilitation."

"It is a very sad indictment on her relative age group in society to seem to get self-worth relative to posts on Instagram. It is sad they seek to attain such a vacuous existence where how many likes they receive are their currency," Traill said in court.

"She was seduced by lifestyle and the opportunity to post glamorous Instagram photos from around the world. This highlights the negative influence of social media on young women."

In 2016, the opportunity presented itself when Robarge accepted a free ticket aboard the Sea Princess, which is a luxury cruise liner that made stops in several countries including New Zealand, Colombia, Peru and Australia. Roberge said her Instagram addiction influenced her decision.

She is the youngest of three Canadians caught carrying drugs on the ship during the seven-week cruise from Britain to Ireland.

The woman’s partner with whom she shared a cabin, 29-year-old Isabelle Lagacé, was jailed in November for over seven years.

Andre Tamine, a wealthy Canadian man whom Robarge called her "sugar daddy," is scheduled to face sentencing at a later date for his involvement in the plot.

Photo: Gerard Julien/AFP/GettyImages)