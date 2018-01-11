Looks can be deceptive. And this koala picture proved just that. At first look, the picture appears to portray the furry animal trying to climb up a wooden pole. However, that’s not what the animal is doing. It is actually screwed on to the pole.

The dead male koala bear was found at the Brooloo Park Lookout near Gympie, around 100 miles north of Brisbane in Queensland, Australia, Wednesday.

Animal rescuers responded to a call from a member of the public, who called two different wildlife rescue services, saying he saw an injured animal at the park where he went for a picnic. The koala was in fact dead.

A member from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Queensland (RSPCA Qld) called this horrifying act one of the worst things he has seen. The RSPCA has started an investigation to find out the story behind the incident and how the animal died. It was not yet clear whether the animal was dead or alive before being screwed on.

According to a report in ABC News Australia, RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said: "There needs to be an autopsy done on the koala’s body to find out exactly what happened."

Calling the act "incredibly disturbing," he said such kind of animal cruelty could lead to the offender being indicted.

"If it was proved that somebody did inflict injuries that caused the koala to die they will be charged with animal cruelty and possibly even worse under the criminal code," Beatty added.

Talking about the incident, Beatty told the Australian Associated Press: "Koalas are in enough danger from habitat destruction to dog attacks — who in their right mind would do this."

Murray Chambers, the president of Koala Rescue Queensland (KRQ) was shocked about the incident and said that in his career of over a decade, this was the worst act he had ever heard of.

Chambers told the ABC Australia: "We’ve had koalas shot a few times. We’ve had them deliberately run over, but this is the first time some nutcase has actually screwed a koala to a building."

"The culprit even put gum leaves next to the koala … just makes you feel sick in the guts," he added.

The members of KRQ posted a picture of the koala on their Facebook page and have urged the people to help them find the person responsible for this cruel act.

The post has been shared more than 3,000 times and Facebook users have called the act "disgusting" and "sick."

Facebook user, Adam Knight wrote: "I’m deeply saddened that ANYONE could ever do this to a koala or any other living thing. Surely in this day and age they can trace the screws or whatever else was left at the scene. Or I hope someone with a conscience comes forward or someone else who may have witnessed something so the evil p****(s) involved get what they deserve. I have a few ideas and they're lucky it won't be me dishing out their punishment."

This is not the first time a koala bear has been prey to cruelty. Last year in November, a koala bear was horrendously mutilated near Warrnambool, Victoria, Australia. This koala was found dead with both its ears cut off.