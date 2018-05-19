Meghan Markle is officially a married woman, and the new Duchess of Sussex stunned in a beautiful custom Givenchy wedding gown on her wedding day. However, despite the belief that her gown wouldn't cost more than the one Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore at her own wedding, her simple design may have come with a hefty price tag.

The gown, a custom creation by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller, was an ivory silk creation with bateau neckline, A-line silhouette, and three-quarter inch sleeves. It featured a short train and was paired with a 16.5-foot silk tulle veil that was hand-embroidered with flora representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth. She complimented the look with her signature loose bun, subtle makeup, and kept her veil secured with Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

As for how much the simplistic design costs, stylists told Money Magazine that the dress definitely costs in the hundred thousand dollar range, comparing it to Kim Kardashian's own custom Givenchy creation from her 2014 wedding to Kanye West, which cost her $500,000.

"The gown is exquisite in its fit, and the fabric drapes perfectly," Samantha Brown a New York-based celebrity stylist said. "While it isn't beaded or embellished, two components that always signify 'expensive,' the attention to details and, of course, Givenchy price tag surely make this gown extremely lux."

Other estimates priced the gown at somewhere around $340,000.

By comparison, Middleton's Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown from her 2011 nuptials, has been priced anywhere between $203,000 - $338,000.

However, despite the estimate her gown cost more, it was previously stated that it seemed unlikely Markle would opt for a gown that cost more than Middleton's. In a March interview with Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Kate Nicholl revealed that it was unlikely Markle would want to be considered as upstaging a future Queen Consort (Middleton's husband, Prince William, is second in line for the throne), and would, therefore, spend less on her gown than Middleton did as a result.

"I think Meghan is very sensible," she said at the time. "She understands what the perception will be of this gown. I don't think she's going to want to get royal life off to a start where she's criticized for spending something like 400,000 pounds on a wedding dress. I just don't think it will happen."

Photo: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images