“Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Cheryl Burke took to social media to express her distraught and pay her tribute to her late father, Stephen Louis Burke, who passed away early this month.

Burke posted on her Instagram on Monday to shed light on her social media absence and share the devastating loss she went through recently. The 33-year-old TV star is mourning the death of her father, who died on March 9, just a month shy of his 68th birthday this coming April 13.

“Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently,” she captioned a throwback photo of her much younger self while she’s getting a sweet kiss from her dad. “Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already.”

The new “Dance Moms” instructor has been abstaining from using social media this month. In her previous post last week, she told her fans that she’s taking a break from social media because she’s dealing with “some personal things.” At the time, she also hinted at the heartbreak she was experiencing when she gave her followers this advice: “Tell the people who are important to you just how much you love them each and everyday.”

In 2012, Burke surprised everyone when she revealed that she hasn’t spoken with her dad for a decade. During her appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s talk show, she admitted that she had been estranged from her father since the latter’s split with her mother Sherri, who remarried in 1993.

The television personality opened up to People in 2011, saying she felt “abandoned” when her parents separated. Thankfully, she managed to form a close bond with her stepfather, Bob Wolf. Burke only reconnected with her father a year later after he got into a bad accident.

“I have a wonderful stepfather who has been my father, but it was really important for me just to reach out to my dad. Just for me and to like, have some closure if anything really were to happen,” she said. “I just wanted to make sure that everything in my life was okay.”

