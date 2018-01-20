He's been the king of romantic wedding-ready songs for the last few years, and now, Ed Sheeran will have the chance to apply his writing skills to a special day of his own.

The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that he and Cherry Seaborn, whom he's been dating for two and a half years, are now engaged.

In a sweet post, featuring a photo of themselves where he kisses her cheek and wraps his arm around his smiling partner. Sheeran shared that they were both happy with the news, and the two cats they shared were also ecstatic about the news.

Seaborn, whom he knew when he was in school and reconnected with at Taylor Swift's famous annual Fourth of July party in 2015, is the inspiration behind some of Sheeran's epic love ballads that have become a staple at weddings, including "Thinking Out Loud" and "Perfect." Naturally, due to his ability to craft seemingly perfect wedding songs, fans have quickly begun to speculate whether or not they would be featured at his upcoming nuptials.

Ed Sheeran to marry long-term girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.







Well at least that'll be one wedding without “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran as the first dance song.. — Pretty Green (@Modmuffin) January 20, 2018

If ed Sheeran doesn’t play perfect at his wedding I’ll be disappointed — megan (@RosesForMegan) January 20, 2018

Who do you ask to sing at your wedding if you’re the person everyone asks to sing at their wedding @edsheeran ?? __ — ... (@_ericaholtwhite) January 20, 2018

Sheeran previously opened up about how Swift's annual party was when he and Cherry wound up having their first date.

"I've known Cherry since I was 11," he said at the time. "She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor's 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, 'I'm in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,' and I was like, 'So am I.' I kinda said to Taylor, 'Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?' The rest is history."

Swift even went so far as to wish the couple a special anniversary wish at her party the following year. While many eyes were focused on her then relationship with actor Tom Hiddleston, Swift's childhood best friend, Abigail, shared a sweet snap from the party of herself and her best friend, as well as her fiance, in a room Swift decked out with wishes to several of the guests who were celebrating milestones in their relationships.

In the image, which sees Sheeran and Seaborn kissing in the background, Swift had decorated with banners stating "Abigail and Matt Engaged," "Happy Annivercarry!" (for Cara Delevingne and then girlfriend Annie Clark), and "Happy 1st Ed-iver-Cherry! (for Sheeran and Seaborn).

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images