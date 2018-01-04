“Flatliners” star Ellen Page started her 2018 in the best possible way - she got married to the love of her life, dancer Emma Portner.

The actress shared her joy on Instagram by posting a photo of their hands with their matching wedding bands.

Portner did the same on her page. Both of them expressed their happiness that they now get to call each other a “wife.”

Page is known for her roles in “Juno,” “Inception,” and the “X-Men” movies, where she plays the mutant, Kitty Pride. She came out as gay in 2014 during a Human Rights Campaign event, according to People.

“I’m here today because I am gay and because maybe I can make a difference to help others have an easier and more hopeful time,” Page said. “I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. My spirit suffered, my mental health suffered and my relationships suffered. And I’m standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain.”

Meanwhile, Portner is a teacher at the Broadway Dance Center who originated from Ottawa, Ontario, according to Entertainment Weekly. Her bio also revealed: “Her performance and choreography appear in Justin Bieber’s ‘Life Is Worth Living’ video as well as on his Purpose World Tour.”

Prior to Portner, Page was dating artist Samantha Thomas. Page has really struggled with her identity as a gay woman, so she took part in the movie “Freeheld,” which is a story about two women who pushed for gay rights, but one of them died of cancer. Because of the film, Page was inspired to come clean about her sexuality.

“I think the film affected me personally because Stacie and Laurel are incredibly inspiring people,” she said at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. “When you’re telling a story about people who did something extremely courageous and brave — particularly in a time of unimaginable tragedy and difficulty — it’s hard to do that and remain closeted.”

After she came out, Page said she became happier and she began to feel excited about life. At the same time, she felt eager to go on adventures.