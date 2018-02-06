Electric and self-driving cars, solar panels and rockets are some of Elon Musk's specialties. The innovator has plans to make humans an interplanetary species and to establish a base on the Red Planet in the future.

His ideas are often difficult for some to grasp. Some involve inventions like a neural lace, artificial intelligence, robots, and Mars bases are futuristic. While juggling the SpaceX launch, he's also been selling flamethrowers for his company the Boring Company, the latest company-branded swag to sell out.

While he tweets many of his ideas and the latest updates about his companies and products, he also gives talks and interviews during which he breaks down his thoughts on the present and future.

Here are 7 quotes from Elon Musk:

"In my opinion, it is the biggest risk that we face as a civilization, is artificial intelligence," Musk said at a National Governors Association panel discussion in 2017.

"Whether the rocket succeeds or fails, it's going to be exciting," he said in an interview with CNN prior to the Falcon Heavy launch.

"There have to be reasons that you get up in the morning and you want to live. Why do you want to live? What’s the point? What inspires you? What do you love about the future? If the future does not include being out there among the stars and being a multi-planet species, I find that incredibly depressing," he said during an on-stage interview at TED2017.

"I really don't have any other motivation for personally accumulating assets, except to be able to make the biggest contribution I can to making [humans] multiplanetary," he said about the plans his company has come up with to send humans to Mars.

"I would like to allocate more time to dating, though. I need to find a girlfriend. That’s why I need to carve out just a little more time. I think maybe even another five to 10 — how much time does a woman want a week? Maybe 10 hours? That’s kind of the minimum? I don’t know," he said in the book written about him.

"If the rules are such that you can’t make progress, then you have to fight the rules," he said in the same book.

"Eventually you could transform Mars into an Earth-like planet...You'd warm it up," he said while on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. When asked how an entire planet could be warmed he said, "There's the fast way and the slow way. The fast way is drop thermonuclear weapons over the poles,"

Photo: Reuters