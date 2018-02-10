Elton John did not cancel his gig to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, he just rescheduled it.

On Friday, the "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" singer announced that he pushed back the schedule of his concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas which were originally set for May 18 and May 19. According to John, due to "scheduling conflict," his "Million Dollar Piano" performance will now take place on May 6 and May 16, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Prior to John's announcement, there were already rumors that he would cancel his gigs on the said weekend because it falls on the same day as Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. Many concluded that the "Candle in the Wind" singer is attending the "Suits" star and the Duke's nuptials, so he has to forgo his scheduled concert.

It is still unclear what's the conflict in John's schedule is, but chances are high that he will attend Prince Harry and Markle's wedding because he is close to the groom and his late mom, Princess Diana.

"Well, I spent some time with him in Sicily last summer, and I could tell that he was totally in love," John said about Prince Harry on his interview on ITV's "Lorraine" (via People) "He didn't really discuss much personally, but he said 'I'm in love,' and I thought, good for you."

This year's Grammy Awards, ET's Cameron Mathison asked John if he got an invite to the royal wedding. But the "Your Song" singer said that he did not receive one yet.

"I have no idea. No one's been invited yet," he told ET. John's husband, David Furnish, added, "Crossing our fingers!"

In related news, John just announced his final global tour before his retirement. The 70-year-old pop icon was set to hit the road in September and that would be his last tour worldwide. He and Furnish have children and he does not want to miss their activities.

"We had children," John said. "And that changed our lives. In 2015, David and I sat down with school schedule, and I thought 'I don't want to miss this.' I've had an amazing life, I've had an amazing career… My life has changed, the priorities in my life have changed, my priorities are my children, my husband and my family."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Stansall