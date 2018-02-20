A couple criticized Emirates for removing them from a flight to Dubai after the woman complained of menstrual pain. The incident took place minutes before take off at Birmingham airport, U.K.

While on board the A380 jet, Beth Evans, 24, told her boyfriend Joshua Moran, 26, that she was suffering from menstrual pain. The couple said a member of the flight crew overheard Evans and began questioning her. Minutes later, she asked the two to leave the plane saying the passenger needed medical assessment for the seven-hour journey.

The couple were forced to unfasten their seatbelts and deboard the plane as the airline could not arrange for medical help.

"To be kicked off for period pains, it was madness," Moran told U.K.'s the Sun. "Beth was in tears and getting upset when the hostess was asking her questions."

Evans reportedly said the pain was "one out of ten" and that she did not think the seven-hour journey would be a problem. However, the Emirates staff said they could not allow her to travel in case her condition got worse during the flight.

"The passenger alerted crew that she was suffering from discomfort and pain and mentioned she was feeling unwell," a spokesman for the airline told the Sun. "The captain made the decision to request medical support and offload Ms. Evans so she could access medical assistance."

"We would not have wanted to endanger Ms. Evans by delaying medical help had she worsened during the flight," he added.

Photo: Getty Images

Recently, several airlines have been embroiled in controversies, most of which were related to customer service.

Last year, Emirates came under fire after a video showed an airline steward pouring champagne from a glass back into a bottle. The viral video, which was taken by a passenger on board the Airbus A380, was shared on Reddit in July.

“Emirates accidentally got into the frame, did not even notice at first … Dump the bottle of champagne not drunk. Or this is the norm?” one Reddit user wrote, directing the question at the @emirates Instagram page. “So this woman might be trying to get as much as she can,” another user commented.

Many criticized the airline for pouring in half consumed champagne back into the bottle, but some said it was possible the steward poured drinks that were not consumed.