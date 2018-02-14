A former St. Louis police officer was charged on Jan. 31 with a sodomy by a then-pregnant woman, who claimed in June 2015 that he forced her to perform sexual acts while he on duty.

The unidentified victim, who was 25 years old and six months pregnant at the time, said she called the police after her car was stolen from her home, according to a Tuesday report in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

John Stewart, 51, of O'Fallon, Missouri, who had been part of the St. Louis Police Department for more than 26 years, responded to the call and arrived in his uniform and police car. He resigned the day after the allegations, which reportedly stifled an internal affairs investigation against him.

The victim, in a probable cause statement, said the two had discussed her vehicle and then Stewart asked to enter her apartment. She claimed she didn't consent to his sexual advances out of fear of possible injury to herself and her children.

"I did not consent to the defendant’s sexual advances, but complied as I was in fear of serious physical injury to myself and my children, who were present at the time," she said.

Crime lab tests found Stewart’s DNA on a garment and a cup that the victim had preserved, KTVI reported.

Former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce and her team initially declined to press criminal charges against Stewart. However, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Jan. 31 decided to charge him with sodomy.

Gardner's spokesperson, Susan Ryan, told the Post-Dispatch that the attorney's office could not comment on the decision and its timing.

"Based upon our investigation over the last several months, Mr. Stewart has been charged with one count of Felony Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy in the 1st Degree. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Circuit Attorney’s Office," the statement read.

Stewart was released on $60,000 bail.

