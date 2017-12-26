A Texas high school teacher is in hot water after after a local father allegedly found his 13-year-old child having sex with the 44-year-old teacher. Rachel Gonzalez was charged with having an improper relationship between a student and teacher, ABC-13 reported.

The man claimed he found Gonzalez and his teenager having sex in the back of a car on Dec. 14 in Bay City, Texas. Gonzalez, an educator at Bay City High School, was arrested on Dec. 22 after an investigation by the Bay City Police Department. The police department went into the further detail in a post on its Facebook page :

Police were alerted to the alleged improper relationship between Gonzalez and the student on Dec. 15 and spent the next week and change investigating the case. They found evidence on the teenage victim’s cell phone to support the case against Gonzales and promptly got arrest warrants against Gonzalez.

The Bay City Police Department’s public report did not elaborate on the gender of the victim, presumably for the sake of privacy. At the time of writing, Gonzalez is out on bail and awaiting trial, according to Click 2 Houston.

This was just one of several recent cases of adult educators having illegal sexual contact with minors. Police in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania said a 28-year-old teacher had sex with a 16-year-old student in Spring 2017 before being arrested this December, the New York Post reported. In another case, a 27-year-old teacher in Florida was arrested for maintaining a sexual relationship with a Texas teenager she met on Xbox Live. She turned herself in after finding out the person on the other end of the messages was younger than she had been led to believe.