Father's Day Freebies 2018: 22 Places To Get Discounts And Meals On June 17
Dads are a big part of their kids' lives, and Father's Day is the one day a year where they truly get the recognition they deserve for everything they do.
Thankfully, those who aren't sure how to show dad how grateful they are may be in luck this year. Several restaurants are providing promotions to honor dads, which allows kids the chance to treat dad to a special meal while saving a little money. Here all the special deals (and some freebies) you can take advantage of this Father's Day.
Free Food For Dads:
- Arooga's Grille House and Sports Bar: The restaurant will be allowing all dads to eat free on Father's Day, with the purchase of another meal of equal or greater value.
- Hooter's: Buy any 10 wings for dad and get 10 additional boneless wings for free.
- Pilot Flying J: All weekend long, dads can receive a free cup of any size coffee at the stores and centers.
- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse: Take dad to any Ruth's Chris location and he'll receive a $25 dining card as a free gift.
- Spaghetti Warehouse: Treat dad to a completely free meal, including a 15-Layer Lasagne or any other original recipe spaghetti entrée including Spaghetti and Meatballs.
- TCBY: Treat dad to something sweet with free Frozen Yogurt.
- Wienerschnitzel: Dads receive a free old-fashioned sundae on Father's Day.
Contests, Giveaways, And Gift Card Offers:
- Applebee's: Buy $50 in gift cards for Dad and receive a $10 bonus card for yourself.
- Bahama Breeze: Buy $50 in gift cards and get two $10 bonus cards for later use.
- Bonefish Grill: Get a $10 bonus card for every $50 spent on gift cards for Dad.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Buy $30 in gift cards for Dad and get a $5 eBonus.
- Olive Garden: Get a $10 bonus card for every $50 spent on gift cards for dad.
- P.F. Chang's: Get a $10 bonus reward with any $50 in e-gift card purchases.
- Red Lobster: For every $75 spent on gift cards for dad, receive two bonus gifts in return for either $10 off or a free appetizer, which are valid on future visits between July and September.
- Shoney's: The restaurant is holding a sweepstake, where those who explain why their dad is the greatest will be entered to win a $100 Shoney's gift card.
- TGI Friday's: For every $50 you buy in gift cards, get $10 back in Bonus Bites.
Special Father's Day Menus And Deals:
- California Pizza Kitchen: Restaurants are offering a special prix-fixe menu for $49.99, featuring an entrée, two small plates, and one dessert. Options include an entrée choice of any pizza, Garlic Cream Fettuccine or Chicken Piccata; small plates of Charred Shishito Peppers, White Corn Guacamole and Chips, Crispy Mac 'n' Cheese and Bianco Flatbread; and desserts of Butter Cake, Salted Caramel Pudding or Belgian Chocolate Soufflé Cake.
- Fleming's: The restaurant is offering both special brunch and prix-fixe dinner menus in honor of the holiday, including an option for a 35 oz. Tomahawk steak. For a dad who prefers a good drink, there will also be premium bourbon tasting experience featuring Buffalo Trace, Basil Hayden's and Knob Creek.
- iPic: Dads and kids can enjoy a great deal at iPic Theaters, which is offering a "Burger and Brew" combo deal. Dads can get Double Barrel Bacon BBQ burger and a frosty 12 oz. Mug of Beer for $18, and kids can get a Little Burger and an 8 oz. Mug of Root Beer. Dads can also be entered for a chance to win an Ultimate Golf Lover's Prize Package.
- Joe's Crab Shack: The seafood eatery is offering a 12 oz. New York Strip on Father's Day, and will offer add-ons of Crab Legs or a 4 oz. Lobster Tail, as well as sides and desserts. It's unclear if this is a special solely for the holiday.
- Macaroni Grill: Locations will be offering a special prix-fixe brunch menu in honor of the holiday.
- Outback Steakhouse: While it's not being offered at a deal, there will be a special menu through Father's Day that is geared towards dads, featuring a bone-in natural cut ribeye with roasted garlic butter, with a recommended pairing of Bloomin' Blonde Ale.
