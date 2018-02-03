Several states have informed federal authorities that a child porn video was being circulated on Facebook. The video shows an adult man getting involved in a sexual act with a young girl.

Facebook users began sharing the video after receiving it on their Facebook messenger in hopes to find the man and get help for the young girl. However, the FBI warned users not to circulate the video as, despite the reasons for doing so, those sharing the child porn video could face criminal charges.

Authorities in Florida issued an advisory warning people of the graphic content in the video and urging them to notify Facebook to get the video deleted from the account.

"BE AWARE!! There is currently a Facebook video that is circulating through the Facebook community that shows a pornographic image of a young girl and an adult male. DO NOT SHARE THIS VIDEO!" Memphis police department wrote on their Facebook page. "If a pornographic image shows up on your Facebook page, contact Facebook immediately and delete the image from your account. Sharing said the image is considered distribution and you could be criminally charged for doing so. We understand that sharing information sometimes brings a criminal to justice, but sharing amongst Facebook friends is not the way to do it."

"So you know, once an image is reported properly via Facebook notification, Facebook will immediately notify law enforcement," the warning added.

Authorities in Memphis said that it is believed that the incident occurred in Alabama. "This incident did not occur in Memphis, TN. Please help spread the message of NOT sharing these graphic images."

Tony Garrett with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers told CBS-affiliated WHNT that people are sharing the video with the best intentions, but it is doing more harm than good. Other law enforcement officials told the station that circulating the video was victimizing the victim.

"As this investigation proceeds, law enforcement issues a reminder to the public that possession, dissemination or sharing of this video is a criminal act," Garrett said. "In addition to investigating the circumstances of the assault, investigators are working to determine how and by whom the video was shared."

Other departments issuing an advisory include Columbus Police, Georgia Police, and Chicago Police.

In a statement to News4Jax, a representative for the Jacksonville division of the FBI said the following: