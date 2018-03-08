Jack Sock has warned Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic that their time at the top of men’s tennis is about to come to an end as a new wave of younger players are ready to take over from the three that have dominated the game for over a decade.

The trio’s dominance in the years gone by has seen them win 33 of the last 41 Grand Slam titles with only Andy Murray, Juan Martin del Potro, Marin Cilic and Stan Wawrinka breaking their deadlock to win the remaining eight.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic were unbeatable when at their best as they amassed titles on the ATP Tour — they have a combined 240 ATP Tour level titles among them. They have struggled with injuries in recent years, but continue to be at the top of the game.

Photo: Getty

Djokovic and Nadal are currently sidelined with injury, but Federer has continued his dominance since returning from injury in 2017 and is currently unbeaten in 2018 having won the Australian Open for the sixth time and adding the title at the Rotterdam Open. The Spaniard, meanwhile, is ranked number two at the moment having finished 2017 as the top-ranked player after winning six titles, which included two Grand Slams.

The last two seasons have seen the emergence of more than a few talented young players who have beaten the big three on occasion. Alexander Zverev is the most highly rated young player at the moment having beaten both Djokovic and Federer to win his first two Masters Series titles in 2017.

Apart from the 20-year-old German, Dominic Thiem, David Goffin and Nick Kyrgios are the other young players being touted as future champions. Sock has also received high praise from Federer and is among the current wave of players looking to make an impact.

“There’s a guy named Federer, another named [Rafael] Nadal and [Novak] Djokovic winning a lot of tournaments in the last 15 years so it’s not the easiest just to weasel your way in there and win,” Sock said, as quoted by the Express. “But I think the sport is changing a little bit… I think there’s a new wave coming in.

Photo: Getty

The American, currently ranked number 10 in the world, is the next big hope from the United States, who have not seen a Grand Slam winner since Andy Roddick’s triumph at the US Open in 2003. Sock won three titles in 2017, which included his first Masters Series title in Paris, while also qualifying for the prestigious season-ending ATP Finals in London.

“I think the [American] fans are used to having someone winning a slam, at least competing to win a slam, winning multiple tournaments outside of that. There were multiple guys in the past to get behind.

“Obviously there hasn’t been that level yet. We’re all doing our best. It’s a tough sport,” the American world number 10 added.