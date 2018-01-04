Excerpts from journalist Michael Wolff’s book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," published in the New York Magazine, has created quite a stir in Washington.

The book depicts in detail the workings of President Donald Trump and his team from the final days of the 2016 campaign to what transpired in the White House after his inauguration till October last year.

Over the course of 18 months, Wolff "conducted conversations and interviews ... with the president, most members of his senior staff, and many people to whom they in turn spoke" for the book, due for publication Tuesday.

Some of the major revelations in the book comes from former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who has given a detailed account of events that transpired in the months leading to Trump's presidency and and his stint in the White House.

Photo: Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Trump insisted that Bannon had little say in the campaign and in the White House. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” he added.

Affronted by Bannon's claims in the book, the president's lawyers didn’t waste any time issuing him a cease and desist order, refraining him from making disparaging comments against the president.

So what did we learn from the book?

Trump did not expect to win the presidency

In the excerpts it is evident that Trump did not expect to win the elections. His ultimate goal was not to ascend to the presidency, but to become the most famous man in the world.

“I can be the most famous man in the world,” he told Rogers Ailes, former president of Fox. Ailes, a long time Trump friend, used to say that if you wanted a career in television you first run for the presidency.

Thinking along these lines, Trump had grand plans to start a network of his own; he thought he could come out of the election armed with unparalleled brand image and opportunities.

“I don’t think about losing, because it isn’t losing. We’ve totally won.” Trump told Ailes.

Ann Coulter advised the president against hiring his children

The president was dissuaded from hiring his children in the White House. According to Coulter, Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, was considered for the role of chief of staff, along with Steve Bannon, before the then chairman of the Republic National Committee, Reince Priebus, was given the post.

The American conservative commentator once told the president, “Nobody is apparently telling you this, but you can’t. You just can’t hire your children.”

Photo: Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla

Ivanka Trump hopes to be the first woman president

Ivanka once said she will be the one to become the first woman president and not Hillary Clinton, according to claims made by the book. “The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump,” Wolff writes in his book, Guardian reported.

Trump was incredibly annoyed when Hollywood celebrities shunned his inauguration

Trump was not happy that A-list stars had snubbed his inauguration ball at the White House. The excerpts in New York Magazine said, “Throughout the day, he wore what some around him had taken to calling his golf face: angry and pissed off, shoulders hunched, arms swinging, brow furled, lips pursed.”

Rupert Murdoch was Trump’s advisor in an unofficial capacity

Media Moghul Murdoch always had the ear of the president, the book claims. Bannon wasn’t thrilled about Murdoch’s place in the president’s life since there was no love lost between the two. “He doesn’t know anything about American politics, and has no feel for the American people,” Bannon once told Trump.