A man in central Florida was arrested Sunday for going into a park and yelling obscene language at children about how babies are born.

Otis Dawayne Ryan, 30, was arrested for disorderly conduct after he allegedly perched himself on top of playground equipment and screamed at a group of toddlers, telling them in a "vulgar" way that babies come out of women.

The incident happened at Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach around 3 p.m., according to a police report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

"I watched (Ryan) walk over to the busy playground area and climb to the top of one of the children’s toys that was being occupied by children between the ages of four and six. He then started shouting from the top telling the children that 'babies come out of women' and used a vulgar term in doing so," the arrest report said, adding that the man’s behavior caused parents to "rush" to gather their children from the area.

Before the outburst, Ryan harassed tourists in the area with lewd commentary toward woman looking to start trouble with their male friends, according to an officer who happened to be in the vicinity.

According to police, this wasn’t the first time Ryan has caused a disturbance in the playground. Court records show that Ryan has been arrested on several occasions in the last year on charges that included disorderly conduct, battery and carrying a concealed weapon.

Ryan was found guilty of Sunday’s charges and given a $118 fine. He was released from jail and banned from the park and surrounding areas, court records show.

Photo: John Li/Getty Images