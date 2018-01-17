A 10-year-old Connecticut boy died during a school sports trip over the weekend of complications from flu that led to pneumonia and sepsis, according to officials.

According to reports, Nico Mallozzi of New Canaan Public Schools started feeling sick during a hockey tournament in Western New York and was later rushed to a hospital where he died Sunday.

“From the start, we have been in close contact with medical professionals, who have shared what they know about the situation,” Greater New York City Area Superintendent of Schools Bryan D. Luizzi explained Tuesday. “At this point, it has been confirmed that Nico had been diagnosed with Influenza B, a strain of the flu that is currently spreading in the Northeast.”

According to health officials, Mallozzi’s flu symptoms were complicated by pneumonia — which eventually led to sepsis, the actual cause of his death.

“Nico was not feeling well but wanted to go to Buffalo with his team,” Luizzi said, adding that the fourth grader did not play in the hockey tournament, but was reportedly with his team, the Roughriders, throughout the weekend.

Mallozzi’s brother also tested positive for Type B flu due to which New Canaan Health Department officials urged teammates of Mallozzi to get tested in case they may have been exposed to the virus.

“This has been one of the worst flu seasons and I think it will continue until March,” Dr. David Reed, of New Canaan, told the Advocate. “If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated now,” he said. “The flu season varies every year, but a vaccine can mitigate the symptoms.”

“I recommended and continue to recommend that people get their flu vaccination as there is a higher than usual number of cases this year,” Reed added. “Even if it does not prevent the flu as successfully as in prior years, nonetheless it may mitigate the symptoms and length of illness.”

Connecticut school officials are reportedly taking extra precautions following Mallozzi’s death. According the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the flu is now widespread in every state, except Hawaii and has claimed the lives of at least 20 children across the U.S. so far this season.

Mallozzi’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to deal with funeral costs. The campaign has received $118,758 at the time of publishing this article.

“One of Nico’s coaches described him best: Nico’s sly little smile and charm have captivated, entertained and kept us on our toes,” Kristen Morin, the creator of the page wrote as a tribute to the boy. “Our rink won’t be the same without him. Nico was an amazing player, teammate and friend…. not to mention, a bit of jokester with a trademark smile…Each and every teammate will miss you dearly! Not to mention the parents that were often drafted to help lace up your skates over the years….we all wish we could help him lace them up one more time!”

In a letter posted on the school's website Monday, Luizzi wrote: “Nico was a wonderful, enthusiastic, outgoing boy who was known school-wide for his high spirits, limitless energy and quick smile. We will miss Nico terribly, and will always cherish our memories of him as a vibrant, fun-loving boy.”