A former Michigan State University (MSU) dean, who was the supervisor of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, was arrested Monday on unknown charges. His detention came amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar, who was jailed for sexually assaulting patients under the guise of treatment.

William Strampel was in jail pending an arraignment Tuesday, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said. Strampel was taken into custody Monday on the eve of a press conference by the state attorney general’s office, which has been responsible for conducting a wide-ranging investigation into MSU’s handling of sexual abuse allegations against the former doctor.

Wriggelsworth declined to comment on the charges Strampel was facing, as the probe was being led by the attorney general's office.

Strampel, 70, was the longtime head of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at MSU, where Nassar conducted his practice. He was the first person, besides Nassar, to be charged in connection to the worst sexual abuse case in sports history.

The former dean came under the scanner amid revelations he failed to ensure Nassar was following precautions put in place after he was accused in 2014 of molesting patients. Nassar had, however, been cleared by a flawed investigation then.

He then pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography, and was sentenced to 175 years in prison earlier this year.

Strampel's arrest was first reported by the Detroit Free Press.

Photo: Pixabay

Strampel announced a leave of absence for medical reasons in December last year. He also told the police last year he never followed up after ordering Nassar in 2014 to let a third person accompany him and be present when providing treatment to "anything close to a sensitive area." Strampel added any skin-to-skin contact needed to be explained in detail.

Earlier this year, as the campus was rocked by the Nassar sexual abuse scandal, Strampel stepped down from his position at the college. MSU's new interim president then announced he would be moving to revoke Strampel's tenure, which would then allow the former dean to be terminated.

"William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety," John Engler said last month. "Further, allegations have arisen that question whether his personal conduct over a long period of time met MSU's standards. We are sending an unmistakable message today that we will remove employees who do not treat students, faculty, staff, or anyone else in our community in an appropriate manner."

Over 250 girls and women have sued Michigan State, current and former university officials, USA Gymnastics – where Nassar was also working – and others. About 200 victims gave statements in two courtrooms over the 10 day of proceedings earlier this year before the disgraced doctor was sentenced.

John Manly, a lawyer for many of the victims in the scandal, stated his clients were encouraged by Monday's development.

"It demonstrates that (Schuette) is serious about investigating the systemic misconduct at MSU that led to the largest child sex abuse scandal in history and holding the responsible parties accountable," he said.