A former teacher claimed she was "too educated to be racist" after she was reportedly filmed spouting racial slurs at a discount store clerk.

Pamela Sharma claimed she wasn’t racist after she was captured on video yelling racial slurs at an employee at a Dollar Tree store in Lawrenceville, Georgia, WSB-TV reported Thursday.

"You shut up. You’re a black slave," Sharma can be heard reportedly screaming in the video. "That’s why Jesus wasn’t black."

Alise Fowler, the victim of the rant, told police of the incident but did not file charges. Instead, she said she wants Sharma banned from the store, according to reports.

"Talking to somebody like that is never okay," Fowler told WSB-TV. "Being evil is never okay."

"She told me to go back to Africa. She told me she’ll shoot me," Fowler said. "I just can’t believe that lady talked to me like that."

Sharma reportedly started yelling in the checkout line after she was asked to give an item to Fowler that she didn’t want to be placed by the register.

Police said there was no proof Sharma had a gun and a Dollar Tree manager said that she didn’t witness an altercation. According to the police report, both women called authorities to report the incident within a 10-minute span of each other.

Sharma claimed she was the victim of racism and that Fowler told her to "go back to [her] country" during the incident.

"The clerk got agitated and snatched them and said, ‘You pieces of trash, why don’t you go back to your country,’" Sharma said. "She’s telling me she’s going to beat my ass."

Sharma told WSB-TV that she wasn’t racist because of her background as an educator.

"So, I have taught at black schools, I’ve taught at Latino schools," she said. "Individuals who go to be an educator are not racist."

