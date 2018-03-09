Developer Epic Games has announced that “Fortnite Battle Royale” is coming to mobile devices. The game will arrive to iOS devices first, while the Android version will be released at a later date.

The mobile version of “Fortnite Battle Royale” will include the same gameplay, maps, content and the same weekly updates. The most interesting thing about this version of the game is that it will support Cross Platform Play and Cross Progression between the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Mac, iOS and Android. This means that users will be able to play the game with their friends regardless of which device they’re playing on.

“We believe this is the future of games. The same game on all platforms. Console quality graphics and action. Play when you want, where you want,” Epic Games said on its website.

Photo: Epic Games

For the uninitiated, “Fortnite” is a cooperative survival game. It features a Battle Royale mode where up to 100 players, of squads or individuals, compete to be the last man or team to stay alive. Battle Royal is playable as a free-to-play mode and is comparable to “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.”

Epic Games will also be opening an invite event for users on iOS devices on Monday, March 12. Users can sign up at fortnite.com and Epic Games says that invites will start rolling out soon afterwards. When a user is invited, they will receive an email that includes a link to download and install the game from the Apple App Store.

“If you don’t receive an invite right away, don’t worry. We’ll be adding more players regularly over the coming months. Players who receive invites from Epic will also get friend invite codes to share with others,” the developer said.

To participate in the invite test, users must have compatible Apple devices running iOS 11. Users must have at least an iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, iPad mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 or any of the 2017 models of the iPad. Epic Games didn’t give out any more details regarding the Android version of “Fortnite Battle Royale.”

Photo: Epic Games