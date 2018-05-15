Four high school students in Winchester, Connecticut, were arrested Monday for distributing what police believe were cupcakes containing bodily fluids at the school last year, according to reports.

A year-long investigation into cupcakes sold at the Gilbert School in Winchester resulted in the arrest of four students, reported WFSB, a CBS affiliate in Hartford.

Police started the probe in June after faculty believed that there was something wrong with the pastries sold at the school.

Two female and two male suspects were charged with fourth-degree conspiracy to commit sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree breach of peace, after "extensive forensic examination of the ‘cupcake’ and DNA comparisons of the suspect juveniles," Chief William Fitzgerald Jr. said Monday.

"We have received a report of suspected tainted bodily fluid in cupcakes and we are currently investigating the matter to determine if indeed items were tainted," Fitzgerald said.

The names of the students weren’t reported because of their age at the time of the incident. Three of the four students are in college this year.

The four students in question turned themselves into police custody a year after the reports came out and arrest warrants were issued, according to the Hartford Courant.

The school’s principal and assistant principal said they received a complaint last year stating that "some cupcake batter was tainted with an unconfirmed non-drug substance and given out to a few students."

One teacher reportedly consumed a cupcake and school officials later contacted authorities. No one had fallen ill after eating the cupcakes, police said.

"They were made for certain kids and they were given on a day where they were handing out and certain people got certain ones," former student Kelsey Owens told WFSB. "The kids they didn't like got the ones with dashes through the '7' so they knew those were the tainted ones."

The Gilbert School, a privately endowed institution acting as a public high school for Winchester-area students, issued a statement after the arrests.

"Nothing is more important to us at The Gilbert School than the safety and well-being of our students, and as such we are grateful for the support and responsiveness shown to us by the Winchester Police Department throughout this difficult situation," said Dr. Anthony Serio, Head of Schools, The Gilbert School.

"We continue to work cooperatively with the police, and any further questions regarding this case should be directed to them."

