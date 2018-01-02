Pack a carry-on bag full of snacks, then roll it on over to the couch because Fox’s new series “LA to Vegas” premieres tonight (Jan. 2).

The new comedy follows an airline crew and the interesting, to say the least, passengers who take the roundtrip flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas every weekend with the hopes of coming back a big winner. The show comes from executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Lon Zimmet and Steve Levitan and features a family of actors who are ready to shake up the workplace comedy genre.

Here’s who’s in the cast and where you know them from.

Kim Matula (Ronnie)

Photo: Joseph Viles/Fox

Though she started her career in 2006 in a horror film called “Savage Spirit” and had a few other shows and movies in the years after that, it wasn’t until 2010 until she was in front of an audience regularly. That’s when Matula started her role as Hope on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” which she was on for over 900 episodes until 2016. That same year she played Tiffany James” on the second season of Lifetime’s “Unreal.” Now she’s ready to spread her wings as the lead of this new Fox series as a flight attendant.

Dylan McDermott (Captain Dave)

Photo: Joseph Viles/Fox

Where don’t you know McDermott from? He kicked off his career in 1987 with an action-drama called “Hamburger Hill,” spent some time on the screen with Sally Field, Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts in “Steel Magnolias” in 1989, fell in love in 1992’s “Jersey Girl,” shared the holiday spirit with “Miracle on 34th Street” in 1994, and had roles on shows like “Will & Grace” and “Ally McBeal.” He also lead TV series like “The Practice,” “The Grid,” “Big Shots,” Dark Blue,” “Hostages” and his most recent, the crime-thriller series “Stalker.” It appears he’s ready for some laughs after that last one and his new role as a deviant pilot is the way to do that.

Ed Weeks (Colin)

Photo: Fox

Weeks isn’t wasting any time getting back into the swing of things. He played Dr. Jeremy Reed on “The Mindy Project” for six seasons until it ended in November, and now he’s all set to show off his comedy chops once again, this time on Fox’s new series as a passenger on a crazy Los Angeles to Las Vegas weekend flight.

Nathan Lee Graham (Bernard)

Photo: Joseph Viles/Fox

His first role was in 2001’s “Zoolander,” so you already know he has the right comedy skills for this new show. His second was in “Sweet Home Alabama,” then Graham was in “Hitch” a few years after that. He was also in Lisa Kudrow series “The Comeback” for six episodes. He most recently reprised his role of Todd in the “Zoolander” sequel.

Olivia Macklin (Nichole)

Photo: Joseph Viles/Fox

Her acting resume might not be that long, but it seems like she’s already ready to try a new genre as her past projects include the drama series “The Young Pope” and the drama film “Radium Girls.” Now, she’s checking out the comedy world and it seems like this is the perfect show to kick it all off.

Peter Stormare (Artem)

Photo: Joseph Viles/Fox

His acting beginnings go back to the 1970s, giving him plenty of experience for this new role. Over the course of his career, he’s most known for “Bad Boys 2,” “Prison Break” and “22 Jump Street.”

“LA to Vegas” premieres on Fox tonight (Jan. 2) at 9 p.m. EST.