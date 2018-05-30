Serena Williams made a winning return in the French Open as she defeated Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets Tuesday to advance to the second round.

Williams was playing in her first competitive match in over two months since losing to Naomi Osaka in the first round of the Miami Open as she emerged victorious in a tight 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win, notably coming from 3-0 down in the first set tie-break.

The American also made headlines for her attire as she was notably donning a black catsuit, reminiscent of the outfit she wore during the 2002 US Open.

"I feel like a warrior wearing it, a queen from Wakanda maybe," Williams said after the win, in reference to the "Black Panther" movie. "It was comfortable to wear. I'm always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it's kind of my way of being a superhero."

"It feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically, with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves," she added. "I definitely feel like it is an opportunity for me to inspire a whole different group of amazing women and kids."

The 36-year-old also revealed the suit helped her during her pregnancy last year as she was dealing with blood clots.

"I had a lot of problems with those — I don't know how many I have had in the past 12 months. It definitely has little functionality to it," she explained. "It's a fun suit, but it's also functional so I'm able to play without any problems."

Photo: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Williams was playing in her first Grand Slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open last year. She would then take a hiatus for 14 months due to maternity leave before returning in March where she posted a total of two wins and two losses at Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

While she was not expected to win the French Open, the three-time winner is in Paris to compete. However, she is not putting pressure on herself like she usually does as she spoke about how participating in a Grand Slam is different as a mother.

"I don't know," Williams responded when asked about her chances at Roland Garros. "I'm definitely here to compete and do the best that I can do. I'm not putting any pressure on myself as I normally do. ... The biggest difference [as a mother] is definitely I'm semi on time today. It's because I want to get home to see [daughter] Olympia, because I have been here all day."

"There were a couple of rain delays so I wasn't able to [see her]. If I'm not practicing, we're hanging out. I'm concerned how that's going to work out for me, because normally in Grand Slams I do spend a lot of time at the site. She's so young, I don't really bring her."

Williams will play Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the next round Thursday.