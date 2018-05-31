Police in Fullerton, California, fatally shot a woman on Thursday who was accused of stabbing her therapist during a session in her office. The incident reportedly occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Chapman Avenue in Fullerton.

A female therapist, 40, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a female patient she was seeing in her office reportedly stabbed her several times, according to a press release by the Fullerton Police Department.

A 911 call was made by someone nearby. A second call was then placed by the therapist who claimed she had been stabbed by her patient. Two officers responded to the scene roughly four minutes after reports of a woman brandishing a knife.

Police found the suspect had barricaded herself in the office with the victim when officers arrived. Police used force to gain entry into the room where they confronted the suspect who was holding the weapon. They opened fire on the suspect during the confrontation.

Authorities tried to save the woman’s life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police department's press release. Her identity has not been released. No one else suffered injuries during the incident. It has not been made clear why the suspect attacked the woman.

Officer Involved Shooting in the area of 1600 East Chapman. Please avoid the area. More details to follow. PIO en route. pic.twitter.com/4x9wK0gjkA — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) May 31, 2018

A knife was recovered inside the office. The therapist wounds were consistent with that of a knife attack, KTLA reported. "It was a large knife," said Sgt. John Radus.

Meanwhile, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office has opened an investigation into the shooting, which is standard after an officer has fired their pistol.

Fullerton Police said areas surrounding the crime scene had been closed off during the investigation.

Photo: Larry W. Smith/Getty Images