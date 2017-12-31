New Year is around the corner, already giving us glimpses of hope that 2018 would treat us better than the past year, which had its own share of ups and downs. Resolving to be better and wiser in the New Year is something everyone does. And while you are at it, here are some funny quotes that can motivate you and make you laugh out loud at the same time, courtesy Thought.co, Wishes Quotes and a few other sites.

"New Year's Resolution: To tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time." — James Agate.

"New Year's Day now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual." — Mark Twain.

"May all your troubles last as long as your New Year's resolutions!" — Joey Adams.

"Happiness is too many things these days for anyone to wish it on anyone lightly. So let's just wish each other a bile-less New Year and leave it at that." — Judith Christ.

"Making resolutions is a cleansing ritual of self assessment and repentance that demands personal honesty and, ultimately, reinforces humility. Breaking them is part of the cycle."— Eric Zorn.

"Good resolutions are simply checks that men draw on a bank where they have no account." — Oscar Wilde.

"Many people look forward to the New Year for a new start on old habits." — Anonymous.

"The proper behavior all through the holiday season is to be drunk. This drunkenness culminates on New Year's Eve, when you get so drunk you kiss the person you're married to." — P.J. O’Rourke.

All we wanted from life was love, peace, happiness and a Porsche. Three out of four isn’t quite so bad, considering what we’ve been through as friends. Happy New Year, and may this be the year of the Porsche. — Anonymous.

"Thirty ways to shape up for [the new year] — number one: eat less; number two: exercise more; number three… What was I talking about? I’m so hungry right now." — Maria Bamford.

"It wouldn't be New Year's if I didn't have regrets." — William Thomas.

"My New Year’s resolution list usually starts with the desire to lose between 10 and 3,000 pounds." — Nia Vardalos.

"New Year's Day is every man's birthday." — Charles Lamb.

"Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to." — Bill Vaughan.

“A dog’s New Year’s Resolution: I will not chase that stick unless I actually see it leave his hand!” — Anonymous.

“People are so worried about what they eat between Christmas and the New Year, but they really should be worried about what they eat between the New Year and Christmas.” — Anonymous.

"New Year's is a harmless annual institution, of no particular use to anybody save as a scapegoat for promiscuous drunks, and friendly calls and humbug resolutions." — Mark Twain .

"I'm a little bit older, a little bit wiser, a little bit rounder, but still none the wiser." — Robert Paul.

"You know how I always dread the whole year? Well, this time I'm only going to dread one day at a time." — Charlie Brown.