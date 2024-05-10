The Senate on Thursday passed a reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), putting an end to potential disruptions in air travel.

It was one of its final legislative priorities before the election with FAA program facing a potential lapse on Friday.

The Senate also approved a one-week extension to give additional time to pass the complete package when the House meets next week.

If it had lapsed, approximately 3,600 FAA employees would have faced the chance of being furloughed without assurance of receiving backpay, beginning on Friday. The FAA would have been unable to collect daily airport fees as well, according to one of its spokespersons.

The five-year reauthorization includes plans to improve safety and protect consumers.

Senators voted 88 to 4 on the measure with leaders and negotiators navigating a number of challenges and more than 100 amendments to secure its final passage.

But in the end, none of those amendments were brought to a vote, and the package received overwhelming bipartisan support.

Democratic Senators Ben Cardin, Tim Kaine, Chris Van Hollen, and Mark Warner were the only lawmakers who dissented. The bill required 60 votes for passage.

The final passage came after members from Washington brokered a deal on dispute over slots at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

But the four dissenting senators from Maryland and Virginia opposed adding five new slots (equivalent to 10 round-trip flights) at DCA.

They said it posed safety concerns, particularly in light of a recent near-miss incident at the airport, and warned that it would lead to significant delays.

Because it was the last must-pass matter on the calendar until the fall, lawmakers also looked at it as their last opportunity to include their pet projects unrelated to aviation or travel, causing delay to an otherwise uncontroversial item.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor on Thursday said aviation safety had been front of mind for millions of Americans recently.

"This FAA bill is the best thing Congress can do to give Americans the peace of mind they deserve," he said.

"If we let funding for the FAA lapse, it could be disastrous for the safety of our skies and the efficiency of our airports."