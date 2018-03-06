Tuesday marks the 91st birth anniversary of Nobel Prize-winning novelist Gabriel García Márquez. Google Doodle celebrated the man once called “the greatest Colombian who ever lived.”

Born in Aracataca, Colombia on March 6, 1927, Márquez was famous for books like “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” “Love in the Time of Cholera” and “Chronicle of a Death Foretold.” He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1982.

Márquez died on April 17, 2014, at the age of 87 after battling pneumonia.

Tuesday’s Google Doodle showed the colorful Amazonian jungle and the magical city of Macondo, both of which were mentioned in Márquez's "One Hundred Years of Solitude." It also showed the city of mirrors, mysterious gypsies and fish made of pure gold.

To remember Márquez, below are some of his inspirational sayings, courtesy Brainy Quotes and Good Reads.

1. "The heart's memory eliminates the bad and magnifies the good."

2. “What matters in life is not what happens to you but what you remember and how you remember it.”

3. “It is not true that people stop pursuing dreams because they grow old, they grow old because they stop pursuing dreams.”

4. "Ultimately, literature is nothing but carpentry. With both you are working with reality, a material just as hard as wood."

5. "A lie is more comfortable than doubt, more useful than love, more lasting than truth."

6. "Life is not what one lived, but rather what one remembers, and how it is remembered to tell the tale."

Photo: Reuters

7. “Human beings are not born once and for all on the day their mothers give birth to them, but ... life obliges them over and over again to give birth to themselves.”

8. "It always amuses me that the biggest praise for my work comes for the imagination, while the truth is that there's not a single line in all my work that does not have a basis in reality. The problem is that Caribbean reality resembles the wildest imagination."

9. "Tricks you need to transform something which appears fantastic, unbelievable into something plausible, credible, those I learned from journalism. The key is to tell it straight. It is done by reporters and by country folk."

10. “It was inevitable: the scent of bitter almonds always reminded him of the fate of unrequited love.”