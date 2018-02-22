This month marks the 286th birthday of George Washington, the first U.S. president who was sworn in on April 30, 1789. Born on Feb. 22, 1732, to a Virginia plantation family, Washington was widely known as a revolutionary and political hero.

Washington married Martha Dandridge Custis, who was a widow with two children, when he was 26. He did not have any children of his own. In celebration of his birthday, here are some inspiring quotes from the leader.

1. “If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”

2. “Associate with men of good quality if you esteem your own reputation."

3. “I hope I shall possess firmness and virtue enough to maintain what I consider the most enviable of all titles, the character of an honest man.”

4. “Let your heart feel for the afflictions and distress of everyone, and let your hand give in proportion to your purse.”

5. “Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all.”

6. “There is nothing which can better deserve your patronage, than the promotion of science and literature. Knowledge is in every country the surest basis of public happiness.”

7. “It will be found an unjust and unwise jealousy to deprive a man of his natural liberty upon the supposition he may abuse it.”

8. “Few men have virtue to withstand the highest bidder.”

Photo: Getty Images

9. "It is better to be alone than in bad company."

10. “Labor to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire, called conscience.”

11. “Guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism.”

12. “To contract new debts is not the way to pay old ones.”

13. “Happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected.”

14. “I go to the chair of government with feelings not unlike those of a culprit who is going to the place of his execution.”

15. “Be courteous to all, but intimate with few, and let those few be well tried before you give them your confidence.”

16. “Worry is the interest paid by those who borrow trouble.”