Strands of George Washington's hair were discovered in a library book at Union College in Schenectady, New York, the school confirmed Tuesday.

John Myers, a catalog and metadata librarian, stumbled upon the Founding Father's lock of hair in December at Union College's Schaffer Library, Times Union reported. However, the book was brought to the college's library by Daniel Michelson, a historical records project archivist. Michelson believed the red leather almanac — "Gaines Universal Register or American and British Kalendar for the year 1793" — to be of great value.

"He was very excited," Michelson said of Myers' discovery to Times Union. "It's not the kind of thing you run into every day."

Strands of George Washington's hair found in book https://t.co/M30tRkAJqq pic.twitter.com/Tvrn5Ee3uq — New York Post (@nypost) February 14, 2018

While conducting an archival collections inventory review, Myers came across a yellow envelope inside of the book. The envelope contained multiples strands of gray or whitening hair.

"The hair was found inside the book in an envelope with a small notation on it that said, 'Washington's hair,'" India Spartz, the Head of Special Collections & Archives at Schaffer Library, said to The Daily Gazette. "It had been slid inside the book, and we knew right away it was pretty important. It was obvious."

"I come across little treasures like this all the time, but not with the national significance of this one. We can't document how we got it, but we know it's very old, and it's not unusual to find something like this when you're going through collections at a college that's more than 200 years old," she added.

James Hamilton, son of Alexander Hamilton, originally gave the lock of Washington's hair to his two granddaughters, according to officials from the Schuyler Mansion — a historic house based in Albany, New York. The initials of Hamilton's granddaughters, Louisa Lee Schuyler and Georgina Schuyler, are also featured on the yellow envelope.

Washington's hair currently graces the $1 bill. However, his recognizable hairdo of powder and curls was not a wig, according to Ron Chernow's book "Washington: A Life." The first president's signature hairstyle — which was tricky to perfect in that day and age — was commonly worn by military men.

"Without DNA, you're never positive, but I believe it’s 100 percent authentic," John Reznikoff, a manuscripts and documents dealer, said in a Union College news release. "It's not hugely valuable, maybe two to three thousand dollars for the strands you have, but it’s undoubtedly George Washington's."

The library hopes to put Washington's locks in an exhibit, but a date for this hasn't been revealed at this time.

Representatives for Union College didn't immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: Getty Images