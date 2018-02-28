Gunshots were reported late Wednesday morning at a Georgia high school, leading to the arrest of a teacher. The unidentified teacher allegedly barricaded himself in a classroom with a gun, prompting a disruption of school activities at Dalton High School in Dalton, Georgia, CBS News reported.

The Dalton Police Department live-tweeted the incident starting just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. Per the tweets, parents were advised not to go to the school, as students were taken to another location nearby.

There have been no reports of injuries.

PARENTS DO NOT COME TO DALTON HIGH — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

Repeat: no children hurt, no children in danger. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

UPDATE: The teacher is in custody. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

Dalton police had no information to release about who the teacher was or why he barricaded the classroom with a firearm. They also did not specify how many shots were fired and in what context.

Dalton, which has a population of about 35,000, is located in northern Georgia, roughly 90 miles north of Atlanta. Dalton High School has about 2,000 students.

The incident comes just two weeks after a mass shooting in Florida and amid increased public debate about gun laws and school safety.

In the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting in which alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 17 high school students and faculty members, President Donald Trump supported the idea of possibly arming some school teachers to prevent further incidents.

Dozens of schools have reported threats of possible gun violence since the Parkland shooting, prompting several lockdowns and class cancellations.

Photo: RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images