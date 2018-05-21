There might be no more unbeatable team in NBA history than this version of the Golden State Warriors when they play at Oracle Arena. The defending champs set a record for consecutive home playoff wins in dominant fashion by blowing out the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

After splitting the first two games of the series in Houston, the Rockets had a chance to prove that they might be able to challenge the Warriors, who are looking to reach their fourth consecutive NBA Finals. The West’s No.1 seed failed miserably, and there might not be much they can do for a different result in Game 4 Tuesday night.

Sure, Houston should be able to avoid another 126-85 defeat on the road. But winning or even keeping the contest relatively close in the fourth quarter will be difficult.

Golden State is an 8.5-point favorite in Game 4, according to OddsShark, and the over/under is 223.5. The betting line might actually be too low, considering how dominant the Warriors have been in Oakland, California.

Since Kevin Durant signed with the Warriors, Golden State has gone 16-0 in home playoff games, winning by an average of 17.1 points. The team is 7-0 at Oracle Arena this postseason with four double-digit victories and six wins by eight points or more.

The Rockets’ 85-point performance in Game 3 likely won’t repeat itself. Surrendering nearly 130 points could certainly happen again. Golden State has scored at least 113 points six times at home, surpassing 120 points in three of their last four games.

The Warriors went 4-0 at home when Stephen Curry was still recovering from a torn meniscus. Now that the point guard is back, Golden State truly can’t be stopped.

Curry broke out of his mini-slump Sunday night to assure the basketball world that he’s no longer being affected by the injury that forced him to miss nearly six weeks. He scored 35 points in the Game 3 rout, going 10-12 from the field for 26 points in the second half. Curry made five threes after missing 11 of his 13 three-point attempts in Houston.

Curry is scoring 30.3 points on an average of 18 shots in three playoff games. The Warriors are a plus-59 with him on the court.

Game 3 was a reminder that Golden State has the two best players in this series, as well as the second and third-best players in the entire league. Durant is arguably the most unguardable player in NBA history and Curry has already cemented his legacy as the best shooter the league’s ever seen. Add in the NBA’s best defender in Draymond Green and another sharpshooter in Klay Thompson and the Warriors become a nearly perfect team at home.

When Houston is finally eliminated, there will be discussions regarding the play of both James Harden and Chris Paul. Harden has been awful on defense at times, and his shooting percentages are down from what was an MVP regular season. Paul is shooting just 40 percent from the field with no more than six assists in any of the three games.

Even if Houston's two stars improve, it's largely out their hands.

Game 4 Prediction: Golden State over Houston, 122-109