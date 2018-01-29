Sorry “The Good Doctor” fans, but there won’t be a new episode premiering on ABC tonight. Luckily, it’s a quick break and the medical drama will return next week with a fresh storyline. Until then, there’s still an easy way to get your fix of the series, as the network is airing a re-run in its place.

ABC will be broadcasting “Oliver,” the third episode of the season, during the same time slot of 10 p.m. EST, which follows Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) and Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) as they try to rush back to St. Bonaventure Hospital with a donated body part, but end up having troubles with both the organ and their communication skills. Meanwhile, back at the hospital, a patient might cost himself a life-saving surgery when he’s less than truthful with Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) and Dr. Jared Kalu (Chuku Modu).

Photo: ABC/Jeff Weddell

For those who watched last week’s episode, this synopsis might sound a little familiar because apparently, patients lie a lot. Though the last storyline had a female patient lying instead of a male one and for different reasons. The male patient from episode 3 didn’t want to disrupt his surgery, while the female from episode 13 didn’t want to get her brother in trouble, something which almost cost her her life.

If any viewers aren’t feeling up to watching just re-runs, ABC will be premiering a new episode of “The Bachelor” tonight, which is episode 5 of its 22nd season, at 8 p.m. EST, as well as a new “Jimmy Kimmel Live” at 11:35 p.m. EST, which will feature Chadwick Boseman, Dave Salmoni and ZZ Ward as guests.

All of this week’s Monday night options should be enough to hold viewers over until next week when “The Good Doctor” returns with episode 14, “She.” The new broadcast will tackle the topic of gender identity as “Dr. Shaun Murphy is surprised to learn that his young cancer patient identifies as a girl while being biologically male,” the synopsis reveals. As such, he must learn to quickly understand his patient and learn her medical needs in order to give her the proper medical care.

“The Good Doctor” will air Season 1, episode 14 on Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.