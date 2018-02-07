Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) will come face to face with a murderer in “The Good Doctor” Season 1, episode 15.

In the promo released by ABC for the yet to be titled installment, Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) tells his fellow doctors that his patient needs a liver donor in order for him to survive. Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) later on tells Shaun that they’ve found a match.

However, Claire also revealed that the young patient’s donor is a man from prison. The unnamed character will be taken out of jail and transported to the hospital. Shaun is anxious at the idea that a murderer will go to the hospital where he’s working at.

In one of the scenes from the 15-second clip, it is revealed that the murderer has plans to escape from prison. After his handcuffs are removed, he points a gun at a hospital staff. During the incident, Claire and Shaun are in the same room.

“The Good Doctor” is down to its final four episodes before Season 1 wraps up. The series was originally picked up by ABC on May 11. Days after it premiered, “The Good Doctor” received a full season order from the network.

Meanwhile, the ratings for the series continue to impress. During this week’s episode, “The Good Doctor” garnered a total of 9.51 million viewers and a 1.7 rating. Other shows that aired during the same 10 p.m. timeslot did not fare as well as the medical drama. CBS’ “Scorpion” only received a total of 5.51 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. NBC’s Olympics special earned only 2.59 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, according to TV by the Numbers.

The 14th episode of “The Good Doctor,” titled “She,” saw Shaun and Jared (Chuku Modu) treating a young transgender patient. The patient, Quinn (Sophie Giannamore) found out that she was suffering from testicular cancer. In order to save her life, the doctors had to remove her organ.

“The Good Doctor” Season 1 airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC