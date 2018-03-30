Good Friday, the Friday before Easter Sunday, will be marked this year on March 30 to remember the Passion of Jesus Christ and his crucifixion. This holy day is marked by many Christians by fasting, while others such as the Roman Catholic Church, choose not to celebrate Mass.

Below are some passages from the bible to share with friends and family before Easter.

1. “For just as Jonah was three days and three nights in the belly of the great fish, so will the Son of Man be three days and three nights sin the heart of the earth.” — Matthew 12:40

2. “For God so loves the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.” — John 3:16-17

3. “Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the Lord is risen upon thee.” — Isaiah 60:1

4. “For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God. He was put to death in the body but made alive in the Spirit.” — Peter 3:18

5. “For he was teaching his disciples, saying to them, ‘The Son of Man is going to be delivered into the hands of men, and they will kill him. And when he is killed, after three days he will rise.’” — Mark 9:31

6. “But he was wounded for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his stripes we are healed.” — Isaiah 53:5

7. “He will not let your foot be moved; he who keeps you will not slumber. Behold, he who keeps Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord is your keeper; the Lord is your shade on your right hand. The sun shall not strike you by day, nor the moon by night. The Lord will keep you from all evil; he will keep your life.” — Psalm 121:3-8

8. “And Jesus said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.’ And they cast lots to divide his garments.” — Luke 23:34

9. “When Jesus had received the sour wine, he said, ‘It is finished,’ and he bowed his head and gave up his spirit.” — John 19:30

10. “It was the day of Preparation, and the Sabbath was beginning.” — Luke 23:54

11. “And about the ninth hour Jesus cried out with a loud voice, saying, ‘Eli, Eli, lema sabachthani?’ that is, ‘My God, my god, why have you forsaken me?’” — Matthew 27:46

12. “Since it was the day of Preparation, and so that the bodies would not remain on the cross on the Sabbath (for that Sabbath was a high day), the Jews asked Pilate that their legs might be broken and that they might be taken away.” — John 19:31

