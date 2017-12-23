Christmas is just a few days away, and with it comes all the social media posts.

In case you’ll be too busy cooking and getting the house ready there are some Christmas lines from movies and songs to quickly put up with those holiday Instagram pictures on the day.

There is a movie and song quote to fit any kind of Christmas image. Whether you’re uploading selfies of you happy --or bored -- at a holiday party, posting food pictures or images of decorations, here is a list of some quotes you can use from popular Christmas songs and movies.

Christmas Quotes For Music Lovers

When you’ve been procrastinating the whole year:

“So, this is Christmas and what have you done” - Happy Xmas (War Is Over), John Lennon, Yoko Ono.

For the hopeful:

“A very Merry Christmas. And a happy new year. Let's hope it's a good one. Without any fear.” - “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” John Lennon, Yoko Ono.

Best wishes to others:

“Have yourself a merry little Christmas.” - Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane

“May all your troubles soon be gone christmas lights keep shining on.” - “Christmas Lights”

Remembering that Christmas is about the birth of Jesus:

“A child, a child, shivers in the cold. Let us bring him silver and gold. Let us bring him silver and gold.” - “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

“The child, the child, sleeping through the night. He will bring us goodness and light. He will bring us goodness and light.” - “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

“Then He smiled at me, pa, rum, pum, pum, pum” - “The Little Drummer Boy”

Christmas Quotes For Movie Lovers

The Holiday

The movie The Holiday, starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, is full of cheating and disappointment. However, the movie also shows whirlwind romances that can even make you cry. Here are some quotes from the movie for Instagram.

For when you’re wearing an ugly Christmas sweater:

Iris: “I like corny. I need corny in my life.”

When your family members are asking all those questions about your life:

Graham: “Okay, my palms are starting to sweat. I feel like I’m at a job interview.”

When you upload a selfie after meeting someone cute at a holiday party:

Amanda: “So I’m thinking I’ve got a date.”

More:

Iris: “You’re supposed to be leading lady of your own life, for God’s sake.”

Iris: “The little pieces of your soul will finally come back.” (When you get all those presents)

Love Actually

For those who are feeling romantic and hopeful about love, here are some quotes from the beloved 2003 movie “Love Actually.”

Prime Minister (Hugh Grant): “If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around.”

Daniel (Liam Neeson) to Sam: “You’ve seen the films kiddo. It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”

Sam talking to Daniel : “Let's go get the s**t kicked out of us by love.”

Billy Mack: “I realized that Christmas is... is the time to be with the people you love.”

Mark to Juliet (via cardboards): “Just because it’s Christmas (and because at Christmas you tell the truth), to me, you are perfect.”

The Grinch

For those who are not feeling Christmas at all, there’s always “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”

The Grinch: "BLAST this Christmas music......... it's joyful AND triumphant."

For when you see people you don’t like:

The Grinch: “Hate hate hate, double hate, LOATHE ENTIRELY!”

When you finally admit Christmas isn’t so bad:

The Grinch: “Maybe Christmas, (he thought) Doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas perhaps, means a little bit more.”

Four Christmases

There are also some funny quotes from the movie “Four Christmases,” starring Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon.

Brad: “I'm sorry, I didn't know there was a ten dollar spending cap.”/ Howard: “Well, maybe if you came home more than once a decade, you'd know crap like that!”

Brad: “It’s Christmas! Let’s keep the momentum going!”





Brad: “I’m gonna blow the roof off this b***h.”

Brad: “Check it out baby, they’re digging my walk.”

Brad: “Someone’s gotta carry the performance here.”