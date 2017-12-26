The unlikeliest of friendships will form in “Gotham” Season 4. Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor), betrayed by his top henchman Victor Zsasz (Anthony Carrigan), has been tossed in Arkham Asylum with no one else left to count on.

But he was surprised to find Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) stuck in the same place. With these two teaming up, all sorts of trouble in Gotham City will definitely ensue.

This is what the show seemed to tease in its holiday greeting. In the photo, both the Penguin and Jerome had their arms around one another and bruises on their smiling faces.

Some fans’ replies to the greeting were pretty creative. “On the second day of Christmas, Gotham shared with me: Two Scheming Devils and a Penguin Trying to Break Free.” Another added, “I didn't know that Rudolph the Red Nosed Hitman was sending out Christmas Cards this year.”

Earlier, David Mazouz, who plays Bruce Wayne, told Cinema Blend that Jerome’s return only spells out trouble for Gotham City. Aside from the Penguin, he will also team up with some less-than-savoy characters and cause trouble like the city has never seen before.

“The second half of the season will mark one of the worst episodes in ‘Gotham’ yet. And, the worse the episode is for ‘Gotham,’ the better it is for viewers, right? Jerome will team up with some less than likable villains and they will take over the city and it will be a terrible, terrible fiasco,” he said.

“Gotham” fans have come to know Jerome as the Joker. His sinister laugh and smile, not to mention his crazy antics, are truly reminiscent of the villain’s comic book persona.

However, Wynbrandt told Screen Rant that Jerome isn’t actually the Joker, since he is merely their “homage” to the villain.

“He’s obviously not the Joker himself, although [he] clearly seems to be the impetus that eventually creates the Joker,” he explained. “The more that we see him, the more he carves out his own path I’d say. I wouldn’t say he becomes more the Joker, but the Jerome character continues to evolve.”

"Gotham" Season 4 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.