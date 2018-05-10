We’re just under a month away from the start of Hallmark Channel’s June Weddings event, which includes four brand-new movies, but the network’s giving fans a sneak peek of the films much sooner than that. Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith are set to host the “2018 June Weddings Preview Special” on Saturday, May 19 at 11 p.m. EDT, giving viewers a glimpse at the upcoming romances, one of which stars the two hosts.

The half-hour special, which was filmed at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, will feature exclusive clips from these four new June Hallmark movies:

“Marrying Mr. Darcy” (premieres June 2 at 9 p.m. EDT)

Starring Cindy Busby and Ryan Paevey, this much-anticipated follow-up to 2016’s “Unleashing Mr. Darcy” picks up about six months after the events of the original movie.

Photo: Crown Media

“Schoolteacher Elizabeth Scott (Busby) and businessman/philanthropist Donovan Darcy (Paevey) are blissfully in love and newly engaged,” the synopsis begins. “With Donovan in agreement, she looks forward to planning a small autumn wedding with the help of her mother and sister. After Donovan’s previously scornful Aunt Violet (Frances Fisher) makes a heartfelt apology for her past behavior, Elizabeth is glad to include her in the planning process.”

The wedding planning gets out of hand, and the event seems to be becoming much larger than originally planned, leaving Elizabeth to wonder if that’s how things will always feel once she becomes Mrs. Darcy. It doesn’t help matters that Donovan is still always so busy with work that he barely has time for her. Are they just too different? Should they even get married after all? Those questions will be answered in just a few short weeks.

“The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells” (premieres June 9 at 9 p.m. EDT)

Hutton and Smith star in this sequel to last year’s “The Perfect Bride,” which will follow marriage-counselor-turned-fitness-instructor Molly White (Hutton) and her art photography boyfriend Nick (Smith).

“Molly and Nick are very much in love and about to take the plunge by getting married, but life’s complexities combined with wedding planning are making their trip to the altar a challenge,” the network reveals. “When thoughts of postponement crop up, can this perfectly matched bride and groom work together to make their wedding happen?”

Photo: Crown Media

“Love at First Dance” (premieres June 16 at 9 p.m. EDT)

Becca Tobin and Niall Matter headline the only non-sequel movie this month, but that doesn’t mean viewers won’t be able to easily fall in love with their characters.

The film focuses on Hope (Tobin) as she gives dance lessons to Manhattan’s former “Most Eligible Bachelor” (Matter) for his fancy, high-society wedding. What starts out simply as a student-instructor relationship quickly blossoms into so much more as feelings start to develop between the two.

“Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New” (premieres June 23 at 9 p.m. EDT)

Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett return for yet another installment in the “Wedding March” franchise and will be joined this time around by Hallmark all-star Andrew Walker and relative newcomer Merritt Patterson.

In this fourth chapter, Olivia (Bissett) and Mick (Wagner) have “a wedding to plan, an engagement party to throw, and an inn full of surprise guests,” according to the official synopsis and fans can expect to see a “few unexpected twists and turns” along the way.