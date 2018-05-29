Lewis Hamilton gave his take on the driver market for the 2019 season with a number of top drivers coming to the end of their contracts with their respective teams.

The most in-demand driver at the moment is Daniel Ricciardo, who will be a free agent at the end of the current campaign as he is yet to sign a new deal with his current employers Red Bull Racing.

The Australian is weighing up his options as he is keen to be in a car that can deliver him to his first Formula 1 title and Red Bull are currently unable to challenge Mercedes and Ferrari consistently on all the tracks owing to their inferior Renault power unit.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff admitted they could consider him for next season as both their drivers Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are out of contract. The Briton is almost certain to remain, but Ricciardo could come in as a replacement for the Finn.

Ferrari could also make a move for the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix winner with Kimi Raikkonen out of contract at the end of the campaign. Ricciardo has proven to be a consistent and quick racer and the best over taker on the grid during his five years with Red Bull.

Photo: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

However, Hamilton believes Ricciardo will remain with Red Bull Racing, who are desperate to hold on to the Australian. Ricciardo is expected to make a decision before F1 goes into the summer break in July or just after.

"I would imagine his future is there. He is one of the top drivers and in the top areas there are only Ferrari and Mercedes that he could ever consider," Hamilton said, as quoted on Sky Sports. "But that is unlikely here and l don't think that is going to happen. And if you look at Ferrari, l imagine Kimi will want to continue — he is driving really well this year and doesn't seem to be ageing."

Hamilton also looked to have taken a shot at Red Bull boss Christian Horner after the latter suggested the Briton’s new deal with Mercedes is being held up due to his hefty wage demands. The four-time world champion advised Ricciardo he should stay with the Austrian-owned team only if he receives pay parity with his teammate Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman, despite being relatively inexperienced, signed a new long-term deal with Red Bull last season and is said to be one of the highest earners in the sport. But it’s Ricciardo that has been leading the team this season with Verstappen currently in sixth place in the standing — 37 points behind his teammate, who is third.

“From what l hear, he has a team-mate who is making a lot more money than him, and yet he is more consistent at keeping the car together and more often than not pulling it through," the Briton said. "It's important in a team that you are valued at what you are worth."

Red Bull have won two of the six races this season, that’s equal with Mercedes and Ferrari, but they are unable to compete with the two teams in terms of pure performance on tracks which are power sensitive.

Ricciardo is unlikely to stay with them if he does not believe they can deliver a car that can fight for the title. But Hamilton believes it is best for him to stay with the four-time constructors’ champions as once they get a better power unit they are certain to challenge Mercedes and Ferrari as they have the best chassis on the grid.

“At the moment he is the probably the lead driver in that team so it's not a bad place to be,” he added. "At some stage Red Bull are going to get an engine and then they will be even closer in the mix with us. He just needs to keep his head down and doing what he is currently doing."