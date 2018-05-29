“The Handmaid’s Tale” left off with a massive cliffhanger. During the opening ceremony for a new red center, the new Ofglen led a terrorist attack. She blew up the Rachel and Leah Center, and Season 2, episode 7, aptly titled “After,” will deal with the fallout of the incident.

Offred/June (Elisabeth Moss) was at home recovering from her fall, so she wasn’t in danger. She will, however, have to mourn those who were lost. The trailer for Wednesday’s episode of the Hulu drama shows the handmaids at a funeral with red coffins. They’re remembering their fellow handmaids. Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) says, “I wish I could give you a world without pain.”

Offred might be in slightly less pain this week, though. Her rapist, Fred (Joseph Fiennes), won’t be entering her room to whine about how much he missed her. Photos reveal that he survived the attack, but he obviously is in the hospital.

Photo: George Kraychyk/Hulu

Without Fred there to control everything, Serena gets a taste of freedom. “The commander will forgive my trespasses,” Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) says in the trailer.

According to the synopsis, “Serena Joy makes a dangerous choice in order to protect her family.” That choice will once again leave her and Offred in a situation that puts their relationship on another rollercoaster ride.

With Fred away, there is an opportunity for other men to come in. The trailer shows a man questioning Offred’s escape. The story, at least to everyone in Gilead, has been that Offred was kidnapped. Another commander tells June that he isn’t so sure her story is real. Serena tells the handmaid that she has to answer those questions very carefully.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” will also bring viewers to Canada this week. The news of the explosion in Gilead will spook Moira (Samira Wiley). “An incident sends shockwaves through both Gilead and Little America,” the episode 7 synopsis warns.

In the flashbacks to life before Gilead’s regime took over, June and Moira will discuss babies. With infertility rates skyrocketing, Moira reveals that surrogate mothers earn $250,000 for carrying healthy babies. Is she ready to make that kind of commitment? And who is the blonde that the trailer keeps flashing to? Viewers will have to watch to find out.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 2, episode 7 will be released Wednesday at 12 a.m. EDT on Hulu.

Photo: George Kraychyk/Hulu Photo: George Kraychyk/Hulu Photo: George Kraychyk/Hulu