Heathrow Airport staff were shocked to see a monitor lizard freely wandering around the Terminal 4 baggage area this past week, illegal wildlife tracking officials say.

The young, rare Bengal monitor lizard, part of the Varanus Bengalensis species, was seen scurrying about the baggage area at London’s Heathrow Airport until Border Force Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) officers were able to catch the animal they believe was brought into the country illegally. The team was summoned Wednesday to the baggage sorting area when the lizard made its way into the airport staff-only area of Heathrow.

The Bengal monitor lizard identified in Heathrow was around one foot in length and CITES officials said they believe it to be a juvenile. When an adult, this particular lizard can grow to more than 6 feet in length.

Monitor lizards are native to African, Asian and Oceania regions and have claws and powerful tails. The various species range from 7 inches to nearly 10 feet in length, including the Komodo dragon. CITES officials said monitor lizards are very common in international reptile pet trading due to their relatively small size and calm demeanor.

"Baggage handler staff were probably quite amused when they saw this lizard on the loose, but this could easily have ended tragically," CITES team Higher Officer Jan Sowa told UPI.

The CITES team said they suspect the unfound owner of the luggage was likely looking to bring the lizard into the country as part of an illegal wildlife trafficking scheme.

"We don't know for sure, but we think the reptile may have been placed in luggage in an attempt to bring it into the U.K. illegally. This must have caused it considerable distress so it's a miracle it did not die from shock, the cold or being run over,” Sowa added.

Fox News reports that the monitor lizard is being held at an animal specialist center near Heathrow until experts can find the creature a suitable home.