A case of hepatitis A was confirmed in a food service worker at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Warren, Michigan. On Tuesday, the Macomb County Health Department said the restaurant at 29287 Mound was inspected and was approved to operate.

The health department, however, advised anyone who visited or ate at the restaurant from March 24 through April 9 to watch out for symptoms of hepatitis A. In the statement, the health department urged people to take hepatitis A vaccine if they haven't done so previously.

Hepatitis A vaccine is available at the Macomb County Health Department, located in three locations: the Mt. Clemens Health Center, 43525 Elizabeth, in Mt. Clemens; the Southwest Health Center, 27690 Van Dyke, Suite B, in Warren, and the Southeast Family Resource Center, 25401 Harper, in St. Clair Shores. The vaccine is also available through some healthcare providers and pharmacies.

The latest incident comes as Michigan continues to experience a serious hepatitis A outbreak with more than 800 cases that were reported statewide since August 2016. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 25 deaths and 646 hospitalizations were reported of the 804 cases.

Hepatitis A infection is a contagious liver disease caused by ingesting the virus through contact with objects, food or drinks contaminated by the feces of an infected person, according to the county health department.​

Hepatitis A signs and symptoms typically can develop anywhere from 15 and 50 days after exposure. However, some infected individuals may have no symptoms. Hepatitis signs and symptoms can include:

1. Fatigue

2. Sudden nausea and vomiting

3. Abdominal pain or discomfort

4. Clay-colored bowel movements

5. Loss of appetite

6. Dark urine

7. Joint pain

8. Yellowing of the skin and the whites of your eyes (jaundice)

9. Intense itching

10. Diarrhea

Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent the spread of the virus if received within 14 days after potential exposure.

Most people recover completely from hepatitis A and death or serious illness is very rare. However, serious health issues can be seen in those already ill or in the elderly. There is no specific treatment for the infection, but adequate rest and change in diet is advised.

To prevent being infected by the hepatitis virus, individuals must wash hands after using the restroom and before eating or preparing meals; use own towels, toothbrushes and eating utensils; do not have sex with someone who has hepatitis A infection; do not share food, drinks, drugs or cigarettes with other people, the Macomb County Health Department stated.

Photo: Reuters/Rick Wilking