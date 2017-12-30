It’s been 16 years since the first “Harry Potter” film came out, but thanks to all of the marathons on Freeform every year, it’s like it’s been no time at all. Sadly, those “Harry Potter” weekends are coming to an end come 2018, and fans of the marathons will have to move on, just like the cast members of the movies have since wrapping up the franchise in 2011.

To show how you, too, can move forward, here’s what the “Harry Potter” cast is doing now.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

The main lead of the franchise wasted no time getting back out in the acting world after finishing up “Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” as just a year later his film “The Woman in Black” was released and then a year later, his rom-com “What If” came out. Within those two years, he was also in a short series called “A Young Doctor's Notebook & Other Stories” as the young doctor.

It was after these projects that Radcliffe took a bit of a time-out from movies and TV shows until “Victor Frankenstein” with James McAvoy came out in 2015. The following year, Radcliffe had his dramedy “Swiss Army Man,” as well as the “Now You See Me” sequel.

Currently, he’s working on a couple 2018 films, including thriller “Escape from Pretoria” and comedy “Miracle Workers.”

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

A year after the last “Harry Potter” film, Grint starred in the action-drama “Into the White,” and he’s been in a new movie every year since, but it’s his two 2017 TV series that have really stood out. One is “Snatch,” a comedy-crime series that Grint both stars in and executive produces, and the other the half-hour comedy “Sick Note.” Aside from TV, he’s also working on a new fantasy-drama film called “Instruments of Darkness.”

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

Since ending her time as Hermione, Watson has been carefully choosing her follow-up movies and roles. She starred in “My Week with Marilyn” in 2011, the YA film adaptation of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” in 2012 and then held the lead role in “The Bling Ring” in 2013. This year, she played the main role of Belle in the “Beauty and the Beast” musical remake that broke records at the box office. Her other film, “The Circle,” also came out in 2017.

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

While he’s been in a quite a few films over the last six years, his TV shows are where he’s really come out of his shell. He was on “Murder in the First” with Taye Diggs in 2014 and was most recently on The CW’s superhero series “The Flash” from 2016 to 2017. Now, he’s working on three new films, including the comedy “Whaling” and the romance “Ophelia.”

Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

Lewis landed a short-lived TV series, “The Syndicate,” right after wrapping the magical franchise, and has only continued to have great run of movies and shows since. His shows include “Bluestone 42” from 2013-2015, and “Happy Valley” and “Ripper Street,” both in 2016. He recently worked on a thriller film, “Terminal,” with Margot Robbie that is set to be released in 2018.