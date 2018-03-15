Unlike cooking a holiday ham or a Christmas turkey, cooking corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day is virtually foolproof. This recipe will help beginners in the kitchen wow their guests this March 17 with a perfect cooked corned beef and side dish.

The following recipe is a combination of my own personal collection, All Recipe’s tips and the U.S. Department of Health’s Food Safety and Inspection Service guidelines. The following recipe will feed four adults.

Corned Beef Recipe

Photo: The Bitten Word/Flickr Ingredients:

1, 4-pound corned beef brisket (with spice packet)

6 cups of gingerale

1 large white onion, sliced

2 cups of carrots pealed and cut (optional)

3 Idaho potatoes pealed and cut (optional)

Tools:

1 Crock-Pot/slow cooker

1 meat thermometer

1 large cutting board

1 sharp knife (not serrated)

Steps:

1. Before you begin cooking, you’ll need to prep your vegetables. Chop your onion into bite-sized pieces and place them at the bottom of the Crock-Pot. If you’re using carrots and potatoes, now is the time to add in those.

2. Next, remove your corned beef from its packaging. Place the corned beef fat side up in the pot.

3. Then, sprinkle the seasonings that come with your corned beef on top of the meat and pour the gingerale into the slow cooker. (If your corned beef brisket does not come with a seasoning packet, here’s how to make it at home.)

4. Set the Crock-Pot to cook for 10-12 hours on low or 6-7 hours on high, depending on how fast your slow cooker operates. You’ll know the corned beef is done when it’s fork tender and the internal temperature reads 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Here is a guide on how to properly cut your corned beef for serving.

Cabbage Recipe

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of salted butter

1 head of cabbage, chopped

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Tools:

1 pot with strainer

1 cutting board

1 sharp knife

Steps:

1. You can cook your cabbage in the slow cooker alongside the corned beef, but I’ve found the best-tasting cabbage is made separately. To make the cabbage, you’ll first need to chop up the vegetable into bite-sized pieces.

2. From there, fill your pot with water halfway. Once the water is boiling, add in the cabbage. Allow the cabbage to cook for 12-15 minutes.

3. When the cabbage is soft, drain the excess water and add in the butter. You can add salt and pepper if desired. Serve immediately.